AURORA, Mo. – The city of Aurora responded to a spill at the MFA fueling station located at the intersection of High Street and Lovers Lane.

According to the City’s Facebook post, the exact cause and the severity of the fuel leak are unknown at this time. The Missouri Department of National Resources is investigating further.

“MFA is cooperating fully with this issue and is working with the City and the Mo DNR to resolve it as quickly as possible. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is directing the response to this fuel spill, and will be directing the cleanup recovery efforts.” the city wrote in its post.