SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council will be voting Monday night, Nov. 28, on several issues concerning residents of the city.

One of them is the future of the multi-million dollar plan to revitalize a 3-mile-long stretch of Grant Avenue. This project would create a walkable, revitalized path from downtown Springfield to Wonders of Wildlife on Sunshine Street.

Councilmembers will vote on whether to approve the official redevelopment plan for the Grant Avenue Parkway project. If approved, the area will be considered blighted and the next step in the process is lighting the area.

The council is also set to vote on a rezoning request for land at the corner of Sunshine Street and Jefferson Avenue, where developers hope to build a drive-thru 7 Brew coffee shop.

Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee has recommended that the city council deny the rezoning, which they have already done several times this year, citing concerns about noise and traffic in a residential area, as well as the business being so close to a school.

Other matters the Springfield City Council will vote on include:

Rezoning .5 acres of property at 2000 W. Thoman St. from heavy manufacturing to a residential single-family district.

Allowing certain encroachments such as awnings and street furniture.

Authorizing the city manager to enter a $1.2 million cost-share agreement to improve LeCompte Road from Division Street to the BNSF railroad tracks.

Revising residential requirements for firefighter pension board candidates and procedures for filling vacant positions.

Granting a conditional use permit for a car wash at 600 S. Glenstone Ave.

The city council will also vote on whether to rename the Springfield-Greene County National Airport’s Midfield Terminal to the Roy Blunt Terminal and will honor the former Mayor N. L. “Mac” McCartney, who recently died.