SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced Springfield as one of 15 sites where it plans to build new temples.
According to a press release, President Russell Nelson made the announcement on April 2 in the final session of the church’s April 2023 general conference.
This is the third temple built in Missouri, a state with over 75,000 Latter-Day Saints members across 160 congregations.
Other locations for new temples include:
- Retalhuleu, Guatemala
- Iquitos, Peru
- Teresina, Brazil
- Natal, Brazil
- Tuguegarao City, Philippines
- Iloilo, Philippines
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Hamburg, Germany
- Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
- San Jose, California
- Bakersfield, California
- Winchester, Virginia
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Since 2018, Nelson has announced 133 new temples.