SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced Springfield as one of 15 sites where it plans to build new temples.

According to a press release, President Russell Nelson made the announcement on April 2 in the final session of the church’s April 2023 general conference.

This is the third temple built in Missouri, a state with over 75,000 Latter-Day Saints members across 160 congregations.

Other locations for new temples include:

Retalhuleu, Guatemala

Iquitos, Peru

Teresina, Brazil

Natal, Brazil

Tuguegarao City, Philippines

Iloilo, Philippines

Jakarta, Indonesia

Hamburg, Germany

Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

San Jose, California

Bakersfield, California

Winchester, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Since 2018, Nelson has announced 133 new temples.