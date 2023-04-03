SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced Springfield as one of 15 sites where it plans to build new temples.

According to a press release, President Russell Nelson made the announcement on April 2 in the final session of the church’s April 2023 general conference.

This is the third temple built in Missouri, a state with over 75,000 Latter-Day Saints members across 160 congregations.

Other locations for new temples include:

  • Retalhuleu, Guatemala
  • Iquitos, Peru
  • Teresina, Brazil
  • Natal, Brazil
  • Tuguegarao City, Philippines
  • Iloilo, Philippines
  • Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Hamburg, Germany
  • Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
  • San Jose, California
  • Bakersfield, California
  • Winchester, Virginia
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Since 2018, Nelson has announced 133 new temples.