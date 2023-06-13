STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Taney County-based food pantry Christian Action Ministries is expanding its reach to Stone County, according to a press release from the organization.

The pantry will be delivering groceries to Cape Fair, Hurley and Blue Eye on the second Wednesday of each month and Reeds Spring on the last Wednesday of each month.

“We love our neighbors in Stone County,” said Michele Dean, CAM executive director. “When we learned that there would be a gap left when Christian Associates refocused their mission, of course, we said yes. We are looking forward to continuing the work that CA started and are excited to come alongside the other food pantries to help combat food insecurity in the county.”