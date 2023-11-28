SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Elysha Bedell is being held at the Greene County Jail, accused of killing a man in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

He is still in the process of finding a lawyer to represent him in court.

Several members of Chaviz Nguyen’s family showed up to the hearing this morning.

The victim’s girlfriend spoke in front of the judge and pleaded her case stating that Bedell is a danger to the community.

She said she and Nguyen had never met Bedell before the shooting.

Bedell along with two other juvenile suspects whose names have not been released yet are charged in the murder of Nguyen.

The two 17-year-old suspects are charged in juvenile court.

Bedell will be back in court on December 7th.

The next court appearances have not yet been scheduled for the two juvenile suspects.