OZARK, Mo. — Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office overturned a stolen pickup after the driver tried to run away.

According to a press release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies performed a tactical vehicle intervention, or TVI, that overturned the stolen GMC as it traveled north on Highway 65.

The female driver of the GMC was taken into custody, then to a local hospital for evaluation. She has already been released from the hospital and is held in the Christian County jail awaiting formal charges.

The press release states the chase began just after 8 a.m. in Taney County. Taney County Sheriff’s deputies gave up their pursuit at the Taney and Christian county line, but advised that the vehicle was still heading north on Highway 65.

Christian County deputies deployed a tire deflation device that knocked out both of the driver’s side tires before performing a TVI that sent the pickup into a guardrail.

The driver managed to regain control and started driving the wrong way down Highway 65, nearly hitting a deputy head on before ending up in the ditch and upside down.