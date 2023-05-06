SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – National Nurses Day is observed annually on May 6 and begins National Nurses Week.

OzarksFirst spoke with Amy Falke, a nurse and educator at CoxHealth in Springfield about her journey to becoming a nurse and what nursing means to her.

Amy was a first-generation college student from a small town near Chillicothe, Missouri, and became the first person in her family to hold a college degree when she graduated from nursing school in 1999.

“I came from very humble beginnings,” said Amy.

She said she first began her career as a nurse’s aide and continued her education, earning a Master’s degree at Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 14 years after becoming a registered nurse.

“I really like challenging myself and finding something new all the time, and that’s what nursing is. It’s as much as you want it to be.”

“I was never satisfied where I was, and I think that that is what has made me the nurse that I am today… I want to learn everything there is to learn about nursing. If I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it 100%.”

Amy works in the operating room at Cox South and she said that becoming a nurse is something she’s wanted to do since she was a little girl.

“I was hospitalized when I was little…two or three… with pneumonia, and the nurses on the floor actually got a fund for me, one of their big water bottles. And they filled it up with coins for me, and I just remember how special I felt when I was told that story about how wonderful nurses could be and I knew that I wanted to be a nurse…”

Amy has worked in several hospital settings across the country. Most recently, she worked in Hawaii, but she said that her experience in Springfield has been extremely supportive.

“I can’t think of a better place to work. I feel like I’m so supported here and so supported in what I want to do… I can just walk right up to Beth Polivka [Chief Nursing Officer] and I can walk right up to Max Buetow [COO] and talk to him. And it doesn’t matter that I’m ‘just a nurse,’ because they care about me…”

Amy said that even though this week focuses on the work nurses do, she could not do her job without the help of every position in the hospital.

“It takes scrub techs, nurses, the EVS housekeeping staff, and the dietary people that feed us this wonderful food… It takes a whole community.”

She said that when she is taking care of patients at their most vulnerable, she knows the hospital has her back, from the administrative team to the highest executives.

“It’s like home; It’s like a family,” said Amy. “All the time I say we’re just like a big family here, and we’re people you can rely on.”