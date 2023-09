CARTHAGE, Mo. – A man is dead after a crash in Carthage on Thursday evening, September 28.

40-year-old John W. James was pronounced by the Jasper County Coroner at 6:25 p.m.

The crash occurred as the car James was driving failed to yield while driving on Mo 95 about five miles east of Carthage and pulled into the path of another vehicle. The other driver was struck and received moderate injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.