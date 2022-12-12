REPUBLIC, Mo. – Cars were lined up along Highway 60 in Republic for the opening of the new Whataburger.

The first location, which is one of many planned in the Ozarks, officially opened at 11 a.m. on Monday.

However, the first person got in line at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s a fairly common thing for there to be a long line when we open up,” said Dash Blaker with Whataburger.

For that reason, Whataburger worked with the Republic Police Department to form a traffic flow plan.

“We’ll have two officers here from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the week,” said RPD Major Jamie Burks. “Then, hopefully after that, it will be kind of self-governing past a week.”

Whataburger is currently only open for drive-thru to further help with traffic flow.

“Highway 60 has like 40,000 vehicles a day that travel up and down it,” said Burks. “Keeping the flow through the city going is a priority for us, obviously.”

Whataburger is open 24 hours.