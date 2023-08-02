SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash at Kearney and Grant has left a motorcyclist dead and two others injured.

The Springfield Police Department said the crash happened around 12:50 p.m.

Ryan Brinkman, 35, of Springfield, hit the passenger side of a Nissan Rogue when the westbound Rogue made a left turn to go south, according to SPD.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died. SPD says he was wearing a helmet in the crash.

Two passengers inside the Rogue suffered minor injuries and were also transported to a local hospital.

Gail Lave, a Springfield resident who has ridden a motorcycle for over a decade, said safety is the name of the game when riding in traffic.

“You have to always be on the lookout for the person that’s coming at you or even behind you or from both sides of you,” Lave said. “Especially when you’re stopped at stop lights because no one ever looks for a motorcycle.”

The intersection at Kearney and Grant was closed in all directions while crews cleaned up the scene, but has since reopened to traffic.

SPD said they believe speed may have been a factor in this crash, but there are no signs of driver or rider impairment.

“I know it’s a lot of fun to go fast,” Lave said. “And we all do it on a motorcycle because it’s fun. But when you’re in town, especially, like I said before, people aren’t looking for a motorcycle. And so even though when they see you, they don’t really see you.”

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation and SPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 417-864-1810, by making an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.