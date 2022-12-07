CAMDENTON, Mo. — A Camdenton man was arrested on Dec. 5 and formally charged with three charges of driving while intoxicated, one ended in the death of another.

According to court documents, Miles David Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, was driving on Missouri Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County when he was involved in a crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of the crash at 7:28 p.m. After an investigation, troopers found that a 2009 Volkswagen GTI was following behind a 2010 Cadillac CTS northbound on Missouri Highway 5. A 2008 Yamaha Roadliner motorcycle was traveling south on the highway.

The Volkswagen swerved to avoid the Cadillac and began to travel off the roadway, hitting the Cadillac. Both vehicles began to skid. The impact caused the Cadillac to travel across the center of the road into the path of the motorcycle, which struck the vehicle and ejected the driver.

The driver of the Yamaha — Drew E. Fairchild, 54, of Camdenton — was dead when troopers arrived. The two people in the Cadillac were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Aldrich sustained moderate injuries and was taken to jail after a medical evaluation, according to a crash report. A field sobriety test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .158%. The legal limit in Missouri is .08%.