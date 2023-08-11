CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two women are in custody after joint operations with law enforcement officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, along with troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Group.

30-year-old Adrienne C. Edington of Camdenton was arrested after a traffic stop in the Greenview area of Camden County on Wednesday, August 9. Officers were trying to find a suspected drug trafficker during the stop.

They found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and assorted drug-related paraphernalia used in the consumption and distribution of drugs amongst Edington’s property and arrested her on several outstanding warrants.

Edington is being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on charges including 2nd-degree drug trafficking.

The next day, the officers responded to a home in Camdenton and arrested 31-year-old Brittany Shoemaker on an outstanding warrant for failing to report for drug testing as a condition of her bond in a previous drug case.

During the arrest, officers seized methamphetamine and assorted drug-related paraphernalia used in the consumption of drugs. Shoemaker is being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.