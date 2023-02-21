CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — On Sunday night, Camden County law enforcement received a call in which they heard someone pleading with another to “put the gun down.”

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old is charged with four felonies: first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to a press release from the CCSO, Camden County Communications received the distress call at 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. On the call, they heard sounds of fighting and a voice asking someone to put a gun down before the call disconnected. Law enforcement tracked the location of the phone call to State Road FF and Pine Cove Road in Edwards and dispatched deputies to the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found 56-year-old Eric L. Cantrell with on gunshot wound lying on the living room floor of a camper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person — an unidentified female — was taken to a hospital.

A family member of both victims — who would later be arrested — told deputies that he heard a gunshot in the camper. He said when he went to investigate the source, he saw the unidentified female holding a rifle while Eric lay on the floor. The family member said he wrestled the rifle away from the female and accidentally shot her in the process.

On the way to the hospital, the female told law enforcement that the family member was the shooter. When deputies processed the scene, they found evidence to disprove the male family member’s story and support the female’s story.

The man is being held without bond at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility. According to the press release, he is scheduled to appear in the Camden County Associate Court in late March.

The arrested man has not yet been formally charged and Ozarks First will not name him until he is. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.