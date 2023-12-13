CAMDENTON, Mo. – Firefighters from several departments in Camden County responded to a fire involving a mobile home and several vehicles on Velvet Antler Road early Wednesday morning.

According to the Mid-County Fire Protection District in Camdenton, firefighters were called to the scene of the fire just after 4 a.m. on December 13 after they received a call that a home was on fire after several explosions.

Firefighters arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames and several vehicles on fire, as well as a natural cover on fire on the other side of the road.

The person living in the home was found outside and was taken to an area hospital. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters with the Mid-County Fire Protection District received help from Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, Northwest Fire Protection District, Lake West Ambulance District, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and Osage Beach Fire Protection District moved up to MCFPD station 1 in Camdenton in case any additional emergencies occurred in town.

The fire was burning in an area without fire hydrants, so tankers were used to transport water. The fire was under control in approximately 45 minutes and all firefighters cleared the scene at about 6:22 a.m.

The house suffered severe fire, smoke, and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental at this time, according to the Mid-County Fire Protection District.