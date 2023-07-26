CAMDENTON, Mo. – Wednesday morning, a father-to-be called 911 in distress. His pregnant wife was in premature labor and they couldn’t make it to a hospital in time.

That’s when Camdenton 911 Communications Officer Amy Hufferd stepped in.

She quickly dispatched an ambulance from Mercy, along with a fire truck from the Mid-County Fire Protection District and officers with the Camdenton Police Department, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Then, she got to work coaching the new father through the birthing process with his wife.

The woman safely delivered a set of twins with the help of her husband, and paramedics arrived shortly after to care for both babies and the new mom.

Amy will receive a Dispatcher Headset Stork Lapel Pin to wear with her uniform as a result of her efforts to successfully coach the delivery of the babies.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, “Congratulations to the new mom and dad and we are glad to welcome the twins to the world!”