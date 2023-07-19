MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A burglar was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after he attempted to rob a home in McDonald County.

According to a release from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, the attempted burglar, 62-year-old James F. Garrett of Seneca, barricaded himself inside a home on Buffalo Creek Road near Tiff City.

The homeowners arrived around 9:30 a.m. on July 19 to find the man in their home. Garrett then fired his handgun at the homeowners.

The homeowners, who were also armed with handguns, fired back and hit Garrett in each thigh. They then disarmed Garrett and held him there until authorities arrived.

Garrett was taken to a Joplin hospital and charged with burglary, 1st-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

The release from the sheriff’s office said they do not expect charges to be filed against the homeowners.