SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A bulldozer tipped over on the flyover on James River Freeway and Highway 65 Wednesday evening, causing traffic to slow as crews work to right the bulldozer and clear the scene.

As of 6:25 p.m., the tow truck is still on scene and the bulldozer has not been moved. OzarksFirst has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.