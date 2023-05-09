BUFFALO, Mo. — Buffalo High School went on a soft lockdown this morning after law enforcement found a threatening letter.

A soft lockdown allows people inside the school to travel through the building, but not leave or enter the building.

Tim Ryan, the superintendent of Dallas County Schools, told OzarksFirst that law enforcement found a letter threatening to commit violent acts, including government buildings and a school.

During the lockdown, law enforcement and school resource officers swept the school to ensure it was safe. They found that there was no threat and lifted the lockdown.

Dallas County went on lockdown on April 28 after a swatting call.