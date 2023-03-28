BUFFALO, Mo. — Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchell has resigned, according to a press release from the City of Buffalo.

The release states that Twitchel accepted another position and resigned on March 23. Twitchell served as the Buffalo police chief since April of 2021.

Twitchell was placed on paid administrative leave in January due to an internal personnel investigation conducted by the Buffalo City attorney.

“The Mayor and Board of Alderman are confident the Buffalo Police Department will continue to move forward in a positive direction during this transition…” the release reads.

The City of Buffalo has named Dallas County 911 Executive Director Duane Hamilton the interim chief. The City said Hamilton is an active member of the community.

Buffalo currently has two active officers, and the City said they want to work on rebuilding the department before looking for a new police chief in the next 3-4 months.