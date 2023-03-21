BRANSON, Mo. — At a press conference on March 21, the Branson Airport announced a new service that would allow passenger flights to and from the airport.

People will soon be able to fly into and out of the Branson Airport through Sun Country Airlines, as long as the flight is to or from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursdays or Sundays.

Sun Country Airlines is based out of Minneapolis and starting on Aug. 31, 2023, it will start offering nonstop flights to and from the Minneapolis airport to Branson.

“The Branson Airport is very excited for Sun Country to bring its law fares to the Branson and greater Ozarks region,” wrote Branson Airport Executive Director Stan Field in a press release. “Making it easier for visitors to travel to our region with convenient and affordable flights is something Branson Airport has been committed to since opening in 2009.”

Branson Airport currently offers only private and charter flights.

Sun Country flies to many locations around the United States and North America from its Minneapolis headquarters.

People will be able to purchase tickets from the Sun Country Airlines website once the service launches.