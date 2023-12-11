BRANSON, Mo. – A loaded gun was found in the locker of a Branson Junior High student on Monday.

A statement from the Branson Public Schools Superintendent Brad Swofford said that administrators received a tip that a student had a gun at the school and immediately enacted safety protocols. Along with school police officers, administrators found a loaded gun in a student’s locker and confiscated it.

They removed the student from the classroom and the student was taken into police custody. No students or staff were harmed, according to the statement.