1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri.

BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice.

The City of Branson is also hard at work to keep city roads clear of snow and ice. The City closed its offices at 11 am this morning due to the weather and is urging people to stay at home off possible.

The City posted on its Facebook page that those who do need to travel should be prepared by leaving early, driving slowly, buckling up, and giving snowplows space to work.

You can use Branson’s interactive road conditions map to check how driveable the roads are before you head out.

For those unable to travel from Branson due to the weather, several Branson area hotels and motels are offering cold-weather rates. You can call hotels and motels in the area for more information.