BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing last night.

Shadalyn Thrash was reported missing on November 13, around 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the area of State Hwy 248 and Country Ridge.

According to a Facebook post from her mother, Thrash is believed to have run away with her boyfriend, 15.

Branson Police ask if you have any information to call 911 or Branson Police Department reference BR-22-20821.

You may also report anonymously through their Crime Tip Hotline: 417-334-1085 or online at www.bransonmo.gov/crimetip