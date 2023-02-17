BRANSON, Mo. – Non-profit Elevate Branson wants to get reliable transportation to Branson workers in need by kicking off “My City Rides.”



That program will give workers across the city a chance to purchase a scooter that they’ll pay for over the course of three years.



The hope is to provide employers with a more consistent, dependable workforce and cut back on turnover rates.



“It includes everything. It includes a helmet, a protective jacket, gloves. It includes licensing, tagging, your insurance, your maintenance over the course of thirty-six months. Everything is included, totally turnkey,” said Elevate Branson CEO and Executive Director Bryan Stallings.