BRANSON, Mo. — A man was killed by a truck left in neutral gear In Indian Point near Branson.

Eric L. Richards, 52, of Branson, was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. on July 2.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Richards was standing between a 2016 GMC Yukon and a trailer in a private parking lot in Indian Point. The trailer was disconnected from the truck and began to roll back.

The 47-year-old Nebraska man driving the Yukon got out of the truck to help Richards but failed to put the truck in park. The Yukon rolled back and over Richards.