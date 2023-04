TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Today is the 2023 Taney County Workforce Summit.

And the focus this year is much-needed housing and more specifically, obtainable housing.



Officials say housing plays a critical role in workforce development for Taney County, and in order to address the labor shortage, they first need to tackle the housing shortage.



Wayne Crawford was welcomed as the keynote speaker during the summit’s lunch as he addressed the lack of affordable housing in the Branson area.