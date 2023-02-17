UPDATE: 2/17/23: A murder trial for an Arkansas high school principal that was to have begun in March has again been delayed.

Rocky Dodson, former principal at Omaha High School is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife Amanda. A jury trial was to have begun on March 27, 2023, but has been pushed back to May after Dodson’s attorney filed for a motion of continuance.

Attorney Shane Wilson said in his motion that more time was needed to investigate the facts of the case. Judge John Putnam granted the request.

According to online court records, Dodson is next in court on May 2 for a pre-trial hearing. The jury trial is to begin at 9 a.m. May 22 at the Boone County Courthouse.

Original story, published March 10, 2022:

BOONE COUNTY, AR. – The death of a 36-year-old in Boone County led to a local high school principal’s arrest.

Boone County Sheriff’s Department said Rocky Dodson, the Principal at Omaha High School in Boone County, Arkansas, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of his wife, Amanda Dodson, according to Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson.

The high school has placed Rocky Dodson on immediate administrative leave.

The school district sent an email to parents earlier Thursday, March 10.

“I hate that she’s gone,” parent Devon Turner said. “I’ve never heard anyone say anything horrible about Amanda. Everybody’s really heartbroken and sad and shocked and just, all those mixed feelings.”

Boone County Authorities were called to a residence in Omaha on Sunday, March 6, and discovered that 36-year-old Amanda Dodson had suffered a severe injury that resulted in her death.

Amanda also worked at Omaha schools. A GoFundMe was set up for Amanda’s funeral but is no longer active.

“This community has a long way to go to heal and to do better, and protect our kids,” Turner said.

Rocky Dodson is being held at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department with a bond pending.