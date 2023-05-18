Updates from Bolivar Schools:

UPDATE AT 2:55 PM: We are working on transporting non-injured students to Bolivar Schools Central Office for reunification with their parents. We have notified the parents of the students who have been transported to the hospital. Please work with us as we navigate this situation and get students reunified with their families.

UPDATE AT 2:30 PM: The two third-grade classes on board were Gibson and Kropf and staff members. Some students and staff are being transported to the hospital for care. We are working on notifying the families of the injured students. Re-unification with non-injured students will be at our Central Office at 524 W Madison Street.

Original Story:

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Officials say several students were injured this afternoon in a school bus crash in Bolivar.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports about 20 students and at least two adults were returning from a field trip when their northbound bus struck a large round hay bale that had fallen from another vehicle on Missouri 13.

The bus went across the median and the southbound lanes and struck an embankment, according to patrol spokesman Sgt. Mike McClure.

Bolivar school personnel and parents are arriving at the scene, he said. Most of the injuries are believed to be minor.

“First responders are on the scene and attending to the situation,” according to a message from the school this afternoon. “They are in control of the scene and helping direct next steps. We will provide more updates as we get more information.”

McClure said southbound traffic on Highway 13 was stopped north of the crash scene. OzarksFirst has a crew en route to the scene. We will post updates as information becomes available.