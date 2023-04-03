UPDATE: The School district posted an update on the situation, saying, “We are returning to normal operating procedures. Bolivar PD has located the individual and is taking appropriate steps. We appreciate your support and patience as we followed our safety procedures. School safety is our top priority. Protocols are in place to keep all students and staff safe. We will continue to be committed to those efforts.”

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Bolivar School District has entered a level 2 lockdown, according to a Facebook post by the City of Bolivar and the School District.

The post explains that comments from a customer at a local retailer prompted the lockdown, but police do not believe there is an active or direct threat to the school district at this time.

The school district said they are taking additional precautions as the Bolivar Police Department investigates and they will update the public with more information as it becomes available.