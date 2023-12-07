BOLIVAR, Mo. – Bolivar area fire and police departments responded to several calls at the same time last night, including a house fire.

At about 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, the Bolivar Fire Department was called to a house fire on South Chicago Place. The Bolivar City Fire Captain, John Kendall, said that the house had heavy smoke and fire coming from the back and north side of the home when firefighters arrived.

“We knocked down the fire fairly quickly,” Kendall said, “But it did get into the attic space. It was a quick, good stop of the fire. We were just moments from the fire engulfing the roof.”

He said that the fire caused damage to the attic and smoke and water damaged a bedroom and adjoining bathroom. The fire’s cause was determined to be an unattended burning barrel in the backyard.

“Incidents like this can happen really quickly,” Kendall said. “Houses in neighborhoods are often packed together, and it can be your house or a neighbor’s house catching on fire in just moments.”

According to the press release from the City of Bolivar, no one was injured in the fire, and the family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Central Polk County and Morrisville Fire Protection Districts helped the Bolivar Fire Department fight the fire, according to the Bolivar City Fire Captain.