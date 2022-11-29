BOLIVAR, Mo. – A Bolivar family is desperate for some answers after their 16-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Dooley, went missing. An investigation is currently underway at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after Kaitlynn has been gone for two weeks.

“14 days,” said Kaitlynn’s stepmom Nadia Dooley. “I just feel like now it’s past just running away and being mad. Like, we need to know she is okay.”

Nadia said her family talks to the sheriff’s department daily to go over any new developments, but there isn’t much to go off of.

“She didn’t take her car and her bank card,” said Nadia. “She left all of that stuff.”

Missing posters line windows of businesses across town asking for people to keep their eye out.

“We’ve had a lot of false leads,” said Nadia. “It’s not bad. Like, keep sending in leads, but, you know, none of them have come out good yet. We’re still just in hope that one will.”

Community members have formed a Facebook group to help locate the teen.

A prayer for Kaitlynn is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday night in the parking lot of Woods Supermarket in Bolivar.