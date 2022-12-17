MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon.

Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St.

The next of kin has been notified, but an autopsy has yet to be done to determine the cause of death.

The Monett Police Department says is no immediate danger to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this case, contact the Monett Police Department Investigations Unit at 417-235-4241 or The Barry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-635-TIPS (8477).