ASH GROVE, Mo. – Ash Grove Police are investigating a death near the railroad tracks Monday morning, October 23.

According to police, 39-year-old Shane Roudybush of Ash Grove was found deceased near the tracks on Calhoun Street.

The preliminary investigation determined that Roudybush was alone and walking on or standing on the tracks Monday morning when he was hit by a westbound train.

Roudybush’s family was notified of his passing. The Ash Grove Police Department is still investigating and asks anyone with information to contact 417-751-2333.