MONETT, Mo. – The Monett Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on 2nd Street in Monett Tuesday, November 29 around 2 pm.

A male was found deceased in the basement of the home, but his identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Monett Fire Department, Monett Police Department, and the Missouri State Fire Marshalls Office.

Anyone with information can contact the Monett Police Department Investigations Unit at 417-235-4241 or The Barry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-635-TIPS (8477