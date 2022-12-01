COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The long-time leader of Agape Boarding School in Stockton had his name taken off Missouri’s child abuse registry following a judge’s temporary orders.

KOLR 10 Investigates obtained court documents from Cole County showing Bryan Clemensen sued the state over its decision to add his name to Missouri’s Child Abuse and Neglect Registry, also referred to as Missouri’s Central Registry.

It’s a list that contains the names of people that Missouri’s Family Support Division determines to be perpetrators of child abuse and neglect through case investigations. Court documents show Clemensen’s lawyers argued he was placed on the list without due process.

Judge Brian Stumpe granted the request for a temporary restraining order, removing Clemensen’s name from the list for now. A former student says the administrator is the reason he spoke out on abuse at Agape to begin with several years ago.

“I just knew that him coming back to the school wasn’t good for anybody,” said Colton Schrag, who did two stints at the Agape between 2004 and 2010. “I just couldn’t stand it so I decided to tell my story. If something happens, cool. If nothing happens, at least I took a stand.”

The temporary restraining order expires in one week unless the judge extends it. The judge’s order prevents Clemensen from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 at Agape Boarding School in the mean time.