WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Webster County Health Unit has been informed by the state that avian influenza (bird flu) has been detected in several locations across the county.

According to a press release from the county’s health department, it has been found in both domestic commercial flocks and in migratory wild birds. The Health Unit’s epidemiology team is working closely with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and other state and federal agencies to monitor the spread of the virus.

“Fortunately, avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern, although on rare occasions it has infected humans and other animals,” said Ladi Moore, Nurse Epidemiologist for the Webster County Health Unit. “We recommend you avoid handling sick or dead birds, and to report sick or dead wild birds, especially waterfowl to the Missouri Department of Conservation.”

Contact your veterinarian and the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health division at (573) 751-3377 if you see sickness in domestic birds. For domestic poultry situational updates and biosecurity information, visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.

Updates on ongoing bird flu in wild birds are available at the website located here.