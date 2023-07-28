BILLINGS, Mo. – The City of Billings is kicking off the new school year with a back-to-school bash.

The event, hosted by the Billings City Library, is from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Billings City Park on Saturday, July 29.

Kids can enjoy many fun activities, such as story time with a sheep, game booths, a photo booth, face painting, free food and snacks, and a visit from a fire truck.

Additionally, parents and kids can pick up free school supplies and visit informational booths from Mat Makers, Christian County Library, Community Kitchen, FosterAdopt Connect, St. Joseph’s Food Bank.

Haircuts are also available for kids.