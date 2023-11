WASHBURN, Mo. – A bicyclist passed away after he struck a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer on Highway 37 south of Highway 90 in Washburn late Wednesday morning.

30-year-old James Fogarty was riding his bicycle eastbound as the tractor-trailer was driving south when he failed to yield and hit the tractor just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 a.m. by the Barry County Coroner.

Fogarty’s family has been notified of his passing.