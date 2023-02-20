SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A bicyclist has died after a crash that occurred on Feb. 15 in Springfield.

According to a press release from Springfield police, Samuel Sullivan, 79, of Springfield, died at a hospital on Feb. 18 after a collision just after 6:30 p.m. at National Avenue and Lakewood Street.

A van was eastbound on Lakewood and attempted to make a left turn to go north onto National when Sullivan was struck traveling westbound.

The investigation into the crash continues. This was the fifth fatality motorcycle crash in Springfield in 2023.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Springfield Police Department.