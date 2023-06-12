AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora community has come together after a tragic crash took the lives of four motorcyclists and injured seven others.

Jimmy Michel Motors in Aurora hosted a car and bike show benefit on Saturday, June 10, for the victims and their families to help pay for hospital and funeral expenses.

Several local businesses joined in to donate their time and funds. Taylor House from Jimmy Michel Motors said that three or four local food trucks provided food for the benefit, one of them donating 100% of the night’s proceeds to the crash victims and their families.

House said there were about 227 entries in the car and bike show, and several other participants came even though they didn’t register beforehand.

He said the turnout was extraordinary, with somewhere between 2,000-3,000 people showing up for the benefit.

Locals weren’t the only people to join in, either. House said that motorcyclists from as far as Miami, Oklahoma, came to donate and join the car and bike show.

A local band donated their time and played live music for the event as well.

House said that as of Monday morning, donations totaled $23,000, and they are still counting.

House said he was glad to see the community come together for those who are in need.

“God worked a miracle that night,” House said.

Vintage Biker Gear in Springfield also hosted a bike ride from Springfield to Aurora to benefit the victims of the crash on Sunday, June 11.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and local police and fire departments helped block traffic during the ride to ensure the safety of the bikers.

The ride raised over $9,600 for the crash victims and Vintage Bike Gear donated the last few hundred dollars to make a total of $10,000 in donations.