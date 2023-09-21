BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A Baxter County Jail nurse was fired and charged with sexual assault after he reportedly conducted unauthorized exams on female inmates.

Samuel Sparks was accused of inappropriate conduct by an inmate on August 4, 2023. When interviewed on August 7, Sparks told investigators that he had performed the exams at the request of the inmates.

However, investigators were unable to find evidence or records of inmates requesting professional medical exams performed by Sparks of that nature. One inmate did tell investigators she had requested an exam.

Sparks was charged with three counts of 4th-degree sexual assault and is set to appear in court on September 25.