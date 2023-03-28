BATES COUNTY, Mo. — A water rescue in Bates County on Monday, March 27, saved the lives of four people trapped in the Marais des Cygnes River.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Butler Fire Department, Rich Hill Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation and Bates County EMS to rescue the four people trapped in the water.

Butler Fire was able to use their boat to bring the four to shore, from which they were lifted up the cliff and moved to ambulances.

One 85-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said that several community members also helped assist local emergency services with the rescue and bringing the victims to emergency responders.

“This is a great example of our agencies working together to bring a positive outcome,” said Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson.