SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hours before the first game of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, teams are able to get a final workout in…

…and then it’s off to enjoy Springfield.

“One of the things that I like to do is make sure that I get a chance to connect with some of my former teammates,” Tony Irons, Head Coach of Vashon (St. Louis) said. “Show my players places that we kind of hung out at. [There’s] some great food here. Cashew chicken is really big here. We’ve been to Branson a couple of times at the Landing and things like that.”

“We’re going over to Big Shots right now to have lunch and go play golf and have some fun over there,” Glenn Farello, Head Coach of Paul VI (Virginia) said. “To be able to go to see all the aquatic life, the kids love that experience for sure, [and] to go to Bass Pro Shops itself is quite an experience.”

Farello says it’s the sixth time Paul VI has been in the Bass Pro TOC.

“The older guys all talk about [it], Farello said. “The young guys get a chance, get immersed into it.”

Players including Duke commit Darren Harris and Notre Dame commit Garrett Sundra.

“I can’t wait to get back to the Aquarium,” Harris said. “I find it like real fun and it’s cool to learn new stuff.”



“I really like golf, so I’m excited for Big Shots,” Sundra added.

For Coach Irons, the TOC is a bit of a homecoming.

“I went to College of the Ozarks down in Branson, so I’ve been in this area for a while,” Irons said. “The community loves basketball, that’s the biggest thing.”

Springfield Public Schools says despite the harsh winter conditions expected, it won’t alter the tourney in anyway and they’ll be prepared.

“We’re in Missouri. It’s January. I mean, every year we expect it to be cold. We expect there to be an opportunity for a little bit of snow and possibly ice,” Josh Scott, the district Athletic Director said. “It’s what we have, what we work with and what we’ve dealt with for 39 consecutive terms. You know, we have great partners in Missouri State University, make sure our sidewalks, our walkways are clear and it’s safe for our fans to come in and enjoy it.”

The tournament goes through Saturday night and tickets can be purchased at MissouriTix.com.