SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Soldiers stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood who weren’t able to go home for the holidays were treated to a special outing on Dec. 28.

Bass Pro Shops welcomed 150 service members for a holiday meal and then toured the Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium.

Commander Jessica Turner says the soldiers are thankful for the accommodations.

“They asked me if I wanted to come to help chaperone so I could see this experience. We were talking about how I was going to go with my family but we didn’t get the chance because my son got sick but they were really excited. I told them this was a chance of a lifetime,” Commander Turner says.

For many years, Bass Pro Shops has invited military men and women who couldn’t make it home to come and celebrate the holidays in Springfield.