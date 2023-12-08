BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Barton County deputy was involved in a gunfire exchange early Friday morning.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy responded to a call that someone was ramming vehicles on private property at about 6:53 a.m. on December 8.

The deputy attempted to stop the person upon arrival, but then gunfire was exchanged between the deputy and the subject. The Sheriff’s Office said that there was no danger to the public and the indecent was isolated.

The deputy involved was placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.