BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Barry County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Dorothy Lewis was last seen on December 14 in the Washburn area. Her vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Corolla, is also missing. Her license plate number is GG3R2W.

Anyone who sees her or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 417-847-6556.