BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a burglary in Washburn.

Deputies responded to the scene of the burglary at Three Corners Firearms in Washburn on November 24 and found that several pistols and AR-style rifles were stolen.

On December 1, deputies received a call that the suspect had tried to sell some of the firearms at a convenience store in McDonald County.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information to contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 417-847-6556.