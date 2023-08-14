BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A 70-year-old man has been arrested after he admitted to inappropriate sexual conduct with a child under 15 years old.

Maynard Burlen Lipscomb of Washburn, Missouri, was arrested Thursday, August 10, after a girl reported to Michigan State Police that she had been sexually assaulted in 2022 in Barry County, Missouri.

The Criminal Complaint states that Lipscomb exposed himself to the child between May 1 2022-August 31, 2022, and coerced or forced the victim to do the same.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control interviewed Lipscomb and he admitted to the conduct.

He is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child, a class E felony, and is being held at the Barry County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.