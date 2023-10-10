DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – An Ava mother has been charged with several counts of abuse or neglect of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the probable cause statement, 31-year-old Kayla Williams was arrested and placed in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond on October 6.

In August, a Child Protective Services agent approached the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with allegations of abuse against Williams. She provided the Sheriff’s office with photos of bruising and scrapes on and near a child’s head. She also told the Sheriff’s office that the child had several bruises on his bottom and what appeared to be fingernail marks on his back.

When the toddler was interviewed by investigators, he told them he gets spanked “a lot because he doesn’t listen.”

Court documents state that when investigators asked what was used to spank him, he said sometimes his mommy’s hand and sometimes his daddy’s brown belt. He said sometimes the spankings leave a red mark, but that it was okay and it would go away. Investigators asked why he thought that was okay and he replied that his mommy said it was okay.

He told investigators his father didn’t know his mother spanked him with the belt, but sometimes has seen her spank him with her hand. He also said that none of the other children in the home were spanked with the belt.

Kayla Williams is charged with one count of 1st-degree domestic assault, two counts of abuse or neglect of a child, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.