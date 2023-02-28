SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An Ava man previously indicted for child pornography is now facing additional charges involving a second child.

A federal grand jury charged Harold Lloyd Blair, 66, in a three-count indictment on Feb. 28, 2023. It retains the original charges against Blair and adds a second count involving another child victim.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Blair used the second victim to produce child pornography from Oct. 17, 2013 to Oct. 16, 2014.

Blair was originally charged in December 2022. That indictment claimed Blair used a minor to produce child pornography from Jan. 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013.

Blair is also charged with one count of possessing child pornography.